City Forms TID On Gehl Drive

A major manufacturer’s expansion plans have helped kick off the formation of the city’s newest Tax Increment District (TID).
During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission voted 8-0 to approve TID No. 11 to help with funding infrastructure along Gehl Drive.
Community & Economic Development Director Dave Mingo said that the city has been careful about the creation of TIDs over the years.
“Yankton, as you know, has been very conservative in its use of tax increment districts as a financing tool and only done so when it was a project that wouldn’t have been able to otherwise occur if it wasn’t for having a tax increment district,” he said.
He said the TID will help bring infrastructure that could be potentially huge for eastern Yankton’s growth and development.
“This is for the area around Gehl Drive east industrial area,” he said. “We have been waiting for years for a private project investment big enough to come along to be the catalyst for the installation of some substantial infrastructure the area that’s (part of the TID), but also areas to the north of Whiting Drive on into the future.”
According to the commission packet, “the proposed infrastructure improvements include a significant sanitary sewer trunk line that will go under Highway 50 and the railroad tracks.”
Mingo said that the project got a boost from the recent announcement of Manitou’s expansion plans in Yankton.
“We went through a process of applying for and receiving some grant funds to help with the cost of Gehl Drive,” he said. “Those funds were only available because of the Manitou expansion project that’s being designed right now and — from what I hear — plan submittal is going to occur here shortly.”
He said the other properties along Gehl Drive are set up well for future development.
A $500,000 Department of Transportation Industrial Road Grant was approved to go toward the project.
Mingo said that the city is partnering with Yankton Thrive on the TID.
He said the city will enter into a memorandum of understanding with Yankton Thrive in the coming months that specifies responsibilities risks and liabilities associated with the financing of the project.
“As in the past, and will be the case again if approved, Yankton Thrive will assume the role of developer and hold the city harmless if there’s any shortfall in funding availability down the road,” he said.
Commissioner Mason Schramm said the proposed infrastructure project could mean big things for the city’s future.
“This project is pretty enticing and encouraging for Yankton’s industrial and commercial expansion potential,” he said. “We’re short on housing, and the potential of this sewer line going under the railroad and under Highway 50 to an area where there’s 100 or so acres that could be developed 25, 50, 75 years down the road helps create some vision for how Yankton can continue to grow to meet our demands into the future.”
Commissioner Nathan Johnson was absent from Monday’s meeting.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved $45,000 in funding for expansion and safety/capacity upgrades to the Heartland Humane Society. Half will be paid upfront and the other half will be paid upon completion of the project.
• Approved a right-of-way vacation.
• Approved $26,000 in funding for underwater inspection of the Meridian Bridge.
• Held a discussion on ongoing renovation work to the Westside Park pond.
