Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
• Melissa Vollmer, 39, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to send a child to school.
• Jordan O’Neil, 25, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold for simple assault (domestic).
• Amy Bahm, 39, Irene, was booked Friday on a facility hold for the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office.
• Darrick Snow, 47, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold for possession of a controlled substance, open container in public and resisting arrest.
• Serenity Reeves, 19, Gayville, was arrested Friday on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Frank Fischer Sr., 54, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Brian Thornton, 56, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice (order defied).
• Zachary Plante, 24, Springfield, was arrested Saturday for contributing to the delinquency or CHINS or A/N of a minor.
• Adam Mentele, 47, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene (unattended vehicle).
• Clayton Thompson, 23, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for disorderly conduct.
• Edward Brothers, 57, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; intentional damage to property ($400 or less)/third-degree vandalism; and tampering with a motor vehicle.
• April Hanson, 37, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a probation hold.
