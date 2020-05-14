The Yankton Community Library is still working hard to prepare for its Summer Reading Program, but this year will look a little different.
During the month of June, the programs will all be online/virtual. The library will create packets that can be picked up at the library after online registration through Beanstack (the library’s online logging program).
This year, the registration packets will include materials for a weekly craft that will be paired with upcoming videos that lead the children through each craft as the month progresses. There will also be additional information posted on Facebook and the library’s website about other virtual activities, challenges and programs that are to come. The library will still have a few special performers join them via online shows.
The packet will also include a chain and tag for children 3 years through fifth grade. Children will earn beads that can be added to their chain by logging their reading time on Beanstack. More information about when/how children can pick up their beads will be shared in the future.
You can register beginning May 15 at https://cityofyankton.beanstack.org/ and registration packet pickup, counting reading and online activities will begin June 1.
Stay tuned to learn more about the month of July!
The Yankton Community Library is located at 515 Walnut Street, Yankton, SD 57078. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
