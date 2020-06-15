The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, is inviting you to watch a presentation on how to tell your story through sewing with the “Sew Your Story” program. The presentation will be available for viewing on the library’s Facebook page or website on June 16.
Four local fabric artists — Joyce Brunken, Bev Schramm, Kay Gubbels and Misty Nockels — show participants that sewing is a unique way to preserve your memories and tell your story. Some topics that are discussed include T-shirt quilts and wall hangings.
“Sew Your Story” is a virtual program presented for the Adult Summer Reading Program.
The 2020 Adult Summer Reading Program offers a variety of challenges to be completed during the summer. Some are reading challenges; some are events. Due to COVID-19, the events will be virtual. The more activities you complete, the more chances you have to win. Prize winners will be notified using the information provided when you registered for the program. The 2020 Adult Summer Reading Program runs through July 31. Register at www.cityofyankton.org/beanstack.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
