Yankton’s Optimists are lighting up Christmas.
In conjunction with Yankton’s Holiday Festival of Lights this Thursday, the Morning Optimist Club has set up a display of Christmas lights at the Dakota Territorial Capitol Building Replica in Riverside Park. There will also be a scavenger hunt to entertain children during daylight hours.
As is the case with many other events this year, the Santa’s Workshop and capitol lighting event has been altered to be safer for attendees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The original idea behind it was to light the capitol building and just decorate it to look like the North Pole exploded in there,” Sandy Hoffner, Optimist Club board member, told the Press & Dakotan. “We wanted to have hot chocolate and a craft, and kids could come in and see Santa. But because of COVID — our numbers are really terrible right now and we didn’t want to be responsible for any kind of event that would cause any more community spread — that part of Santa’s Workshop is not happening this year.”
This year’s Santa experience has been pared down.
Santa’s mailbox will be at the capitol so children can “mail” him letters. Also, parents can arrange to receive a personalized “Santagram” for their child, she said.
“We made arrangements with Santa to tape individual video messages for parents who fill out a survey,” Hoffner said. “Parents would be able to play that back for their kids and that would be their personal connection with Santa.”
The group received funding for the Santa’s Workshop project through a $5,000 grant from Farmers Pride and Cenex. The grant initiative encourages Cenex dealers, retailers and distributors to share stories about what makes their local communities special.
“It wouldn’t feel like the holiday season had begun in Yankton without the Holiday Festival of Lights celebration,” David Spencer, Optimist Club member and Sales and Marketing Director at Farmers Pride, told the Press & Dakotan. Spencer was the individual who identified the grant opportunity and applied for it.
The Optimists’ Santa’s Workshop Committee members include: Dave Becker, Roger and Mary Jo Renner, Maggie Kaltsulas, Keith and Linda Wing, Mary Milroy, Dave and Brenda Spencer, and Jake and Sandy Hoffner.
The group’s aim is to add the indoor Santa’s Workshop in 2021 so Yankton’s children are sure to be able to see Santa next year.
The central focus of the Optimist Club is to do things for children in the community, Hoffner said.
“Some of us have a dream that this could grow every year and maybe other groups in the community would decide that they want to put up a display of some sort,” she said. “It could be a neat little Christmas walk-through destination for people.”
For more information visit the Yankton Morning Optimist Club’s Facebook page.
