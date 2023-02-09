SD Bill Would Require Companies To Disclose Ag Land And Foreign Owners

In a unanimous vote Thursday, the South Dakota House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee passed a bill requiring companies to disclose whether they own agricultural land and have any foreign owners.
The bill will now move to the full House for consideration.
The bill is a response to a loophole in a law passed in 1979 that was designed to prevent some foreign individuals and governments from owning more than 160 acres of farmland. Despite that law, records in 2016 published by the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting showed multiple examples of foreigners owning more than 160 acres in South Dakota.
Jon Van Patten is an assistant attorney general for the state and previously served 38 years as a law professor at the University of South Dakota. He told South Dakota Public Broadcasting the 1979 law has a loophole, because it only addresses foreign residents and governments.
Under the new legislation, when corporations file already mandated annual reports with the state, they would have to disclose whether they own any agricultural land and whether they have any foreign owners. The bill would not require those owners to say what country they’re from.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, stated during testimony at the Capitol in Pierre that while the bill does not stop foreign corporations from buying agricultural land, it at least identifies them.
The bill received support from members of South Dakota’s agricultural community, who view it as a step toward greater accountability and transparency in ownership of the state’s agricultural land.
According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, foreign residents or entities now own over 350,000 acres of ag land in South Dakota. That’s about 1% of all South Dakota agricultural land, but a greater than 3,000% increase from 1979. The largest foreign owners of South Dakota farmland are from Europe and Canada.
South Dakota Searchlight is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. South Dakota Searchlight maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Seth Tupper for questions: info@southdakotasearchlight.com. Follow South Dakota Searchlight on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.