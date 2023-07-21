KAYLOR — The Kaylor 4-H Club is also celebrating their 75th anniversary. Join the club at Kaylor Appreciation Night at 6 p.m. July 28, beginning with a free meal provided by the Kaylor businesses, followed by Farmlife ice cream and Casey’s cookies donated by the Kaylor 4-H Club. The club will also have games, activities, and prizes for all ages.
Chapter members Duane Mogck and Marvin Baltzer will be honored. Kaylor 4-H Club alumni, past leaders, and 4-H families will be recognized. Past Kaylor 4-H individuals are asked to contact Mary Ellen Luikens (605-770-2188) to be added to the distribution list.
