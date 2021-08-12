Still Grappling With The Grief

“My mind knows he’s gone, but my heart doesn’t.”
That’s what Chris Smith, the father of Lucas Smith who was gunned down in a Yankton alley in 2019, told the Press & Dakotan this week. “That’s what takes so long: getting the heart to understand the mind.”
More than two years after the death of his son, Chris Smith is still rebuilding his own life.
Last week, the state supreme court ruling vacating the 124-year sentence handed down to shooter Jameson Mitchell in Luke’s death has brought home to Smith how fresh his wounds still are.
A mason by trade, he worked on projects with Luke — and later for Luke — in an effort to become a better person, he said.
“I used to be a shady person,” he said. “Now, I just try to do the right thing every day by not being a shady person, because I feel as if he’s always watching. I want him to say, ‘Yeah, that’s my dad. He’s trying to do the right thing.’”
Smith said he still wrestles with suffocating grief daily.
“When you looked at us, we were really more like best friends,” he said. “We worked together. We lived together. We fought sometimes. He was my best friend. He really was.”
Since his son’s death, Smith built a memorial to him at the spot of the shooting behind the old Hatch Furniture building in Yankton’s Meridian District. Though off to a good start, the monument is not yet finished, he said.
Smith also noted that the headstone he ordered for his son’s grave has not yet been finished and placed.
Last week, the high court found that Mitchell had reason to fear Smith in the alley because Smith rushed him, and that Mitchell’s sentence did not reflect that mitigating circumstance.
At Mitchell’s sentencing, Judge Cheryle Gering told him that the extra 24 years were to remind him of how old Smith was when Mitchell killed him on his birthday, said Chris Smith, who did not want the death penalty for Mitchell.
“Erich Johnke was the state’s attorney. When we first met with him, he asked me, ‘How do you feel about the death penalty?’” Smith said. “My choice was for Jameson to wake up every morning and go, ‘It’s not a nightmare. I really am still here.’ Every day while he’s there, at least one point in that 24-hour day, he’s going to say, ‘Oh yeah, I’m here because I killed Luke.’”
Lucas Smith’s behavior in the alley was characterized by the defense council as aggressive and suicidal and in Supreme Court documents as “criminal conduct” on the part of the victim.
“I saw the words ‘criminal conduct’ and that the whole of the narrative has changed,” the elder Smith said. “Luke has nobody to stand up for him or to speak for him, so, obviously, it’s me.”
For Smith, who said he grew up in one of Los Angeles’ worst neighborhoods, his son’s charge of the armed Mitchell was an act of courage intended to protect his friend, Jamie White.
“When you’re in a situation like that, because I’ve been in that situation, it’s fight or flight,” he said. “I was ‘flightin’. I wasn’t going to go about fightin’. But not Luke. He wanted to stand his ground and defend her.”
Smith said his son may have saved a life that night, that of White.
Lucas Smith, Mitchell and White were thrown out of Mojo’s bar in Yankton for fighting on Smith’s 24th birthday, April 6, 2019.
A video of the altercation shows Mitchell approach White and Smith who were sitting together in a booth. The absence of audio made it difficult to determine which party acted first, court documents said.
Smith left before White grabbed Mitchell by the hair and dragged him around the game-room floor before they were kicked out.
Mitchell left, got a gun and looked for White and Smith, who he found talking near their vehicle in the alley behind the Hatch building.
According to court documents, surveillance footage from two cameras show Mitchell approached Smith and White, Smith rushed Mitchell who shot three times in rapid succession.
Court documents show that Smith was shouting, “Shoot me!” when he was gunned down.
Smith’s words could have meant different things, said his father, who believes that he wanted to draw the gun away from White.
For Smith, his son was and is his hero.
“I can tell you this, for someone that loses a child, especially if you’re really close to your child, it can go one or two ways,” he said. “You’re either going to take the situation, and you’re going to try to make something good out of it. Or, if you don’t grasp it and control it, it will control you.”
That can mean an easy return to alcohol, drugs or anything that will numb the pain, Smith said.
“Well, I’ve truly tried to take the hard road,” he said. “All I think about is him watching me every day now, and it’s hard. It’s not always easy to do the right thing because you wake up and you’re faced with choices as the day goes on.”
When Luke was younger, he decided that no matter what he did in life, his father would always be with him.
“He’d say that. ‘I don’t care what happens if I get married and I move, you’re coming with us, and you’re going to live in the basement and be my handyman,” Smith said. “He meant that, and I was OK with it because he really was the best part of me.
“I don’t know where he got it — he didn’t get it from me — but he had heart.”
