LCTC’s ‘Blithe Spirit’ Set To Open Tonight

Better late than never, the Lewis & Clark Theatre Company’s production of the classic supernatural comedy “Blithe Spirit” is sure to raise spirits — even after Halloween.
Originally planned for mid-October, the Noel Coward comedy was postponed last month as a safety precaution when COVID-19 cases began to spike in the Yankton area.
Performances are now set for Yankton’s Dakota Theater on Nov. 5-7 and 13-14 at 7:30 p.m. and on Nov. 8 and 15 at 2 p.m.
Also, COVID-19 precautions will be observed at all performances, including mandatory masking and alternating rows of seats to ensure social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility, which will be cleaned between performances.
The play, co-directed by Tracy Taylor and Jim Viollette, centers on novelist Charles Condomine (played by Ben Gothier), who is planning to write a book about a psychic medium. Condomine is also a widower, who, after seven years, has remarried.
“Condomine and his new wife, Ruth (Stacie Peitz), invite psychic medium Madame Arcati (Talen Whallenburg) to their house for a seance so he can study the tricks of the trade for his book,” Taylor told the Press & Dakotan. “But during the seance, the ghost of his first wife, Elvira (Tara Leonard), is inadvertently conjured up.”
Comedy ensues when the annoying and temperamental Elvira — visible only to Condomine — does her best to upset life with his new wife.
“So, it’s just a big ol’ mess,” Taylor said. “Then, of course, there’s trying to figure out how to get Elvira dematerialized and back to the other world.”
The small cast of seven actors is also fabulous, she said.
“We’ve got some really good actors who have a lot of experience and have been around the theater for a long time,” Taylor said. “We also have one brand new actor who has never been in theater before, and she’s doing a wonderful job.”
The show is fun and fine for all ages, she said.
Also, instead of being set in the 1940s, when the original play was written and set, this production set in the 1970s with all the appropriate ‘70s attire.
“It’s a great show if you want to come and get away from everything and have a lot of laughs,” Taylor said. “Being the director, I’ve seen it 50 times now and I still laugh throughout the whole thing.”
Cast:
Charles — Ben Gothier
Ruth — Stacie Peitz
Elvira — Tara Leonard
Madame Arcati — Talen Whallenburg
Mrs. Bradman — Heather Thomas
Dr. Bradman — Joe Richie
Edith — Miranda Anderson
Crew:
Directors — Tracy Taylor and Jim Viollette
Stage Manager — Miranda Andersen
Costumers — Carol Peitz and Stacie Peitz
Stage hands — Kendra Taylor, Lacey Taylor, Skylar Whisler
Sound and Lights — Jim Viollette
For more information, call the Dakota Theater (605) 665-4711, email lctc@midconetwork.com or message The Lewis & Clark Theatre Company on Facebook.
