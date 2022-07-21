100 Years
Saturday, July 22, 1922
• There are probably a good many farmers in South Dakota today who have kicked about it before, who are bloomin’ glad that the state provided hail insurance for them without any red tape of filing and applying for it. And there are probably a good many others who bit on the propaganda that something was being forced on them and they better be exempt, who are kicking themselves as near where they sit down as they can reach on the same proposition.
• Centerville has just completed a novel Chautauqua week. They had a seven-day Chautauqua, took in over $1,000, which stayed in town as a nest egg for a community hall. Rev. W.C. Stallard, a Yankton College man, was responsible for the suggestion and much of the work and credit is given to him on every side. Various local lodges, organizations and school groups, and people of especial talent, furnished the programs and the specialties for the week.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 22, 1947
• Tourists from 36 states, the District of Columbia, and 19 foreign countries have signed the register at Pickstown’s observation point overlooking the Fort Randall damsite, since the register was placed in the lookout house on the second of June.
• A nationwide drive for funds to increase endowment, to enlarge educational and athletic facilities and to construct additional buildings, has been announced by the board of trustees and administration of Yankton College. National chairmanship of the campaign has been accepted by Charles H. Gurney, who is leading the drive to raise $100,000 in the city of Yankton for the George W. Nash Memorial Field House.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, July 22, 1972
• Warren Mayer, Yankton’s only neon tube bender for making signs, said his is a dying art. Mayer, who claims he got into the sign business pretty much by accident, is 49 and came to Yankton in 1958 from Orange City, Iowa.
• A carload of workers from Springfield have gone to Rapid City each week to aid in the task of cleaning up the damage caused by the flood waters. The cleanup work is expected to terminate this week and the work of repairing and rebuilding is now underway. Workers are still greatly needed and more trips are being planned.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 22, 1997
• Call it a spinoff of the Tiger Woods phenomenon or call it increased emphasis on golf among youth. Whatever the reason, high school season passes at the Fox Run Golf Course have more than doubled from a year ago.
• She had only about four hours of sleep each night. She had to wear a pesky uniform. And she arrived home eight hours late. But if given the choice to attend Girls Nation in Washington, D.C. again, Megan Dredla would do it in a heartbeat. Dredla, who will be a senior this fall at Yankton High School, was one of 96 high school girls participating in Girls Nation July 12-18.
