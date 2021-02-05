YSD Expected To Name New Principals

Several personnel changes, including a new high school principal, are expected to be approved at Tuesday’s meeting of the Yankton School Board.
The school board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, not Monday, as it normally would.
Yankton School District (YSD) Superintendent Wayne Kindle will be recommending the following promotions to the school board Tuesday:
• Yankton Middle School (YMS) Principal Todd Dvoracek is slated to take the helm as principal of Yankton High School (YHS), replacing Jennifer Johnke, who announced at the last school board meeting her intention to leave the area this year.
• Dr. Heather Olson, currently serving as YMS assistant principal, will replace Dvoracek as principal at YMS.
• Jerome Klimisch, principal of Stewart Elementary School, is set to be promoted to director of Student Services and Special Education, replacing Kathy Wagner, who will retire at the end of this school year.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
Webster Elementary School Principal Melanie Ryken will report on Webster’s OLWEUS anti-bullying program and Mr. Zach Campbell, YHS assistant principal, will update the school board on the One-Act State Play performance, the Evening of the Arts and the completion of YHS registration for the 2021-2022 school year.
The meeting will be held in the YHS main auditorium at 1801 Summit St. Though the public is invited to attend, masks and social distancing are required.
To view the meeting via live stream, go to the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board Meeting.
For more information, visit: www.ysd.k12.sd.us
