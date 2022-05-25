100 Years Ago
Friday, May 26, 1922
• Very soon the long needed west end of Fourth Street will be paved at the hospital, completing the paving in this vicinity, something auto drivers to this institution will appreciate.
• The Professional and Business Women’s club has started active work on its tennis courts and croquet grounds at the corner of Fourth and Capitol, south of the Carnegie library. The present plan is to have the work done by the first of the coming week.
75 Years Ago
Monday, May 26, 1947
• Pickstown is the scene of activity and accomplishment in full swing. The access road and railroad are progressing rapidly with a crew of 80 men working. Many people are enjoying the visit to Pickstown and the view from the observation tower on the bluff to which the Fort Randall dam will be attached.
• One hundred fifty-eight persons were graduated from the state University in the sixty-fifth annual commencement held in Slagle auditorium Sunday morning. The address, “Civilization’s Challenge to Your Generation,” was given by Dr. R.G. Gustavson, chancellor of the University of Nebraska.
50 Years Ago
Friday, May 26, 1972
• The 1972 graduating class of Yankton High school last night had the opportunity to see and hear a fellow graduate from 1958 speak on a topic “Power to the class of 1972” at Nash Auditorium. Tom Brokaw was that 1958 graduate who flew in from Los Angeles yesterday morning.
• The Yankton College Conservatory of Music Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. J. Laiten Weed, will present the annual Commencement Concert in Forbes Hall Auditorium at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28. As has been the tradition for over 20 years, the concert will feature as soloists senior candidates for the degree of bachelor of music.
25 Years Ago
Monday, May 26, 1997
• No paper (Memorial Day holiday)
