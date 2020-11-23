100 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 24, 1920
• Fire which is believed to have been caused by matches stored in the rear room gutted the restaurant in the Odd Fellows building at Vermillion early Tuesday morning and caused some smoke and water damage to a grocery store, a barber shop, and to the lodge rooms on the second floor.
• Thanksgiving will be observed in Yankton tomorrow with a practically complete business holiday, with church services in the morning quite generally, and with the college football game at Mitchell in the afternoon, and the rest of the time to be spent by the old in sitting back and reflecting that they wish they could have eaten more of the turkey or chicken dinner, and by the young in wishing they had not eaten so much.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, November 24, 1945
• Work has been started of installing Christmas decorations on the business streets. These are to include garlands of greenery and colored lights, as well as the Christmas emblems on the lamp posts.
• Mr. and Mrs. Dallas E. Olson and small son who have been visiting here with his grandmother, Mrs. Susan Knight, left for Los Angeles, Calif., to visit his mother and brother. Olson was recently discharged from the army as a staff sergeant at Camp Sam Houston, Tex. He served 42 months, 12 months of which were spent in Germany.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 24, 1970
• Area athletes have been honored on three nine-man all-state teams. Small school all-state football has a new look in South Dakota this year, adding one player to the traditional eight-man squad. Both age and brawn clearly were strong factors in selection of the teams; Only one junior cracked the lineup of the top 18 players.
• Mount Marty College’s biology department has received a grant of nearly $44,000 from the National Science Foundation. The department intends to set up their Summer Institute in Environmental Biology for Secondary School Teachers, which will be conducted during the summer of next year. 30 high school teachers will be selected to participate in an intensive and in-depth study of ecosystems in southeastern South Dakota and the Black Hills area.
25 Years Ago
Friday, November 24, 1995
• Yankton City Commission will be discussing alternative methods for organizing and financing replacement of the Meridian Bridge. The discussion continues the efforts of the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee that has made the bridge replacement a top priority.
• A Yankton firm, M-Tron Industries Inc., has set up shop in the Springfield State Prison. M-Tron has hired 10 inmates to assemble quartz crystals. Eighty to 90 inmates applied for the 10 jobs, said Steve Jacobsen, who oversees the prison program.
