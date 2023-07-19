PIERRE — South Dakota Housing, in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED), will be hosting a public meeting to discuss housing and community development priorities within the Draft 2023-2027 Consolidated Plan.
The meeting is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, and can be attended remotely by calling 844-773-7615 (Conference ID: 376783) or by desktop or tablet: https://meet.sdhda.org/chas/SMRTHWFH.
The meeting is an opportunity for South Dakota Housing and GOED to provide an explanation and discussion of the State’s five- year 2023-2027 Consolidated Plan. The federal programs to be discussed are HUD’s Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnership Program, Housing Trust Fund and Emergency Solutions Grants Program.
Persons interested in learning about the programs or providing comments are encouraged to attend the meeting in person at South Dakota Housing, 3060 E. Elizabeth Street, Pierre, to call-in or attend online via Skype for Business. Be sure to download the application onto your device in plenty of time prior to joining the meeting.
Interested people unable to attend the public meeting may submit written comments to SD Housing, attention Chas Olson, PO Box 1237, Pierre, SD 57501; by fax 605-773-5154 or by email to chas@sdhda.org. Comments are due by Aug. 10, at 5 p.m. CT.
Information on the above programs and copies of the current allocation plans may be obtained without charge by calling (605) 773-3181 or by visiting www.sdhousing.org.
