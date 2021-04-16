100 Years Ago
Sunday, April 17, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 17, 1946
• A second Yankton baseball team which has yet to name a sponsor and which will be known as the Independents for the time being, will enter the Southeastern South Dakota League of eight teams when the Yankton club entertains Irene here on Sunday, May 5. The Yankton team will be managed by Gene Sackett, Yankton College ex-serviceman who served in the Marine corps during the war.
• A still fire alarm was called yesterday morning about 11 o’clock when the Yankton fire department was summoned to extinguish a fire which destroyed the ends of six planks on the foot-bridge behind the Western School Supply on north Walnut. The bridge was expected to be in use again by this afternoon.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, April 17, 1971
• A new fine arts building at the University of South Dakota has been put off at least six months by the Board of Regents in favor of immediate construction of a Dakota State University science building. The science building, along with the potential Fine Arts building, were among four projects that had passed through the legislature.
• Young people of the Gayville-Volin schools will present a three-act mystery tonight called “Finders Creepers” on The Gayville stage. The play, from a publishing company in Iowa, will feature several students and take place at 8 p.m. this evening.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 17, 1996
• In the next month, Yankton County Commissioners will open bids for a new ambulance, to be used for non-emergent calls. The county’s older ambulance is racking up miles, travelling nearly 600 miles a week.
• A local Boy Scout troop will be holding a yard sale this weekend at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In addition, the young women of the church are planning to run a bake sale in conjunction with the Boy Scouts’ yard sale. All bake sale proceeds will be used to help young women attend summer camp. And, as always, donations are gratefully accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.