• Ty Holladay, 39, Yankton, was arrested Friday on an unspecified warrant.
• Tracey Kleinmeyer, 34, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold.
• Crimson Miller, 25, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a court hold.
• Teagan Myers, 18, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a court hold.
• Joshua Halverson, 33, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Javier Renteria Jr., 28, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving with a revoked license.
• Steven Wamsley, 62, Irene, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for third-degree sexual contact with a person incapable of consent.
• Chase Woodard, 29, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for aggravated assault (domestic).
• Kevin Miley, 47, Alpharetta, Ga., was arrested Saturday for contempt, submission to a breath test required and driving under the influence.
• Logan Armstrong, 23, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a Drug Court hold.
• A 17-year-old Yankton male was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
