New SD Social Studies Standards Commission Announced By DOE

PIERRE — A new commission has been announced to examine the social studies curriculum in South Dakota — a process that has become a contentious issue in the state.
According to a press release issued Friday by the South Dakota Department of Education (DOE), the new Social Studies Content Standards Commission will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, May 4, and meet throughout the summer.
This will be the state’s second attempt at fine-tuning its social studies standards.
Last year, a similar commission was formed to update the social studies standards for public schools. The commission’s final recommendation was submitted in June and called for the inclusion of several Native American aspects into the curriculum.
However, when the final proposal was publicly issued, many Native American aspects had been edited out of the proposal. There were also complaints that the announced standards bore little resemblance to the final submitted recommendations made by the commission.
After some public backlash, Gov. Kristi Noem suspended the process, then dismissed it completely and vowed to start over.
The social studies standards are reviewed every seven years. The standards provide the expectations for what students should know and be able to do at each grade level. School districts use them to inform local K-12 curriculum.
According to the DOE press release, “The new commission is comprised of 15 members, plus a facilitator who will help manage the preparation of the draft standards that will be put forth for public review. The purpose of the first meeting is to allow the commission to get organized and begin a review of the draft Social Studies Content Standards.”
Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson said, “The goal of this review process is to receive input from a diverse range of experts, including parents, educators, and Native Americans to create the best standards for our schools and ensure that our kids learn true, honest, and balanced social studies. This thorough and transparent process allows for us to develop strong and comprehensive standards for our schools to continue to improve upon the education provided to our children.”
The Social Studies Content Standards Commission is comprised of the following members: Mark Miller, Chair of Commission; Joe Circle Bear; Janet Finzen; Stephanie Hiatt; Benjamin F. Jones, Ph.D. (State Historian); Dylan Kessler; Aaron Levisay; Christopher Motz; Shaun Nielsen; Fred Osborn (State Director of Indian Education); Jon Schaff; Mary Shuey; State Rep. Tamara St. John; Samantha Walder; and State Sen. John Wiik.
Once approved by the commission, the draft standards will be open to public review, which includes four hearings at locations around the state. The Board of Education Standards will make a final decision on approval after the public comment period has concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.