MENNO — It’s Opry Time once again in Menno. Friday evening, July 7, the Menno Pioneer Opry will be held at the Big Red Barn on the Pioneer Acres site at the north end of Menno’s Main Street.
The program of old-time country and gospel music is free and open to the public. The program runs from 7-9 p.m., and a potluck lunch of finger food is served at intermission, with a donation can set out and funds going to the Menno Pioneer Heritage Association for projects on the grounds.
This is the 12th year of the Opry which was started as a program of SoDak Stamm Germans from Russia Heritage Association.
Any musicians who would want to be on the program that have not played there yet this year, call 605-212-9011. The same number may be used for anyone that has questions. A number of musicians have already indicated that they plan to be there so it should be an interesting and varied program, so bring some friends, jump in the car, and come to Menno and enjoy some good music and fellowship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.