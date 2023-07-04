MENNO — It’s Opry Time once again in Menno. Friday evening, July 7, the Menno Pioneer Opry will be held at the Big Red Barn on the Pioneer Acres site at the north end of Menno’s Main Street.

The program of old-time country and gospel music is free and open to the public. The program runs from 7-9 p.m., and a potluck lunch of finger food is served at intermission, with a donation can set out and funds going to the Menno Pioneer Heritage Association for projects on the grounds.

