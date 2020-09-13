South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal car accident at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday while driving on U.S. Highway 14 just west of Highmore, according to Gov. Kristi Noem.
She announced the news late Sunday afternoon during a brief meeting with reporters in Sioux Falls that included her and South Dakota Department of Public Safety Craig Price.
“There was a fatality and law enforcement is working on identifying the deceased and notifying the family,” she said. “South Dakota Highway Patrol will run the investigation.”
She added that Price will oversee the investigation and report to her.
Price also spoke to reporters at the Sunday press briefing. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is an agency that is under the authority of the state Department of Public Safety.
“We are currently working the investigation as referenced by Gov. Noem in Hyde County,” he said. “The South Dakota Highway Patrol routinely investigates fatality crashes across our state and we will handle this as we would any other fatal crash.”
Price welcomed questions from reporters at the press briefing, but answered no queries presented to him.
“As with any investigation, there are a lot of questions that we can’t answer. That would be one of those questions,” he said in response to one reporter’s question.
Following a second question, Price said, “There’s so many things you can’t comment on specific to that. There are a lot of details that are going to be run down as with any fatal crash that’s investigated and that information will be available at a later time.”
When asked about the age and gender of the fatality and how many vehicles were involved, he said, “We know that the attorney general was involved. The rest of it is being investigated and those details will come out at a later time.”
Ravnsborg, 44, issued a press release late Sunday afternoon.
“I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night,” the press release said. “As Governor Noem stated, I am fully cooperating with the investigation and I fully intend to continue do so moving forward. At this time I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family.”
Ravnsborg, a former Yankton attorney and Republican, was elected attorney general in 2018, succeeding Marty Jackley. He is 44 years old.
———
Kelly Hertz from the Yankton Press & Dakotan contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.