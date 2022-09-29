• On Sept. 20, 2022, around 12:13 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident at the Big Red Mini Mart in Wausa. A white 2008 Chevrolet pickup owned by Guarantee Roofing of Norfolk, driven by Gage Satterly of Wausa, backed into the ice machine, located on the south side of the building. The driver was cited for an expired/suspended license.

• On Sept. 20, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was called to a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 14 junction. A 2008 red Ford Edge owned by Johnny Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Inc., of Neligh, driven by Rodney Tunink also of Neligh, was stopped at the stop sign on Highway 14 when a westbound white Ford Edge turned too short and hit the red Edge. The white Edge had no plates and left the area. The driver of the white Edge was identified by Mr. Tunink, but the driver denied being involved in the accident. Siemona Wabasha of Santee later admitted she was involved in the accident and was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and no proof of insurance.

