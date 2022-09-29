• On Sept. 20, 2022, around 12:13 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident at the Big Red Mini Mart in Wausa. A white 2008 Chevrolet pickup owned by Guarantee Roofing of Norfolk, driven by Gage Satterly of Wausa, backed into the ice machine, located on the south side of the building. The driver was cited for an expired/suspended license.
• On Sept. 20, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was called to a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 14 junction. A 2008 red Ford Edge owned by Johnny Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Inc., of Neligh, driven by Rodney Tunink also of Neligh, was stopped at the stop sign on Highway 14 when a westbound white Ford Edge turned too short and hit the red Edge. The white Edge had no plates and left the area. The driver of the white Edge was identified by Mr. Tunink, but the driver denied being involved in the accident. Siemona Wabasha of Santee later admitted she was involved in the accident and was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and no proof of insurance.
• On Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office assisted Wausa and Osmond Fire and Rescue with a tractor (truck) trailer fire just east of Highway 121 on Highway 59. The truck was loaded with hay bales that caught on fire. Highway 59 was closed for about four hours. Cedar County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol also assisted with traffic control.
• On the early evenings of Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, and Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Creighton Fire Department responded to separate fires in rural Creighton. Both fires were on small acreages and were started and being monitored by individuals on the property. The State of Nebraska currently has a statewide burn ban in effect. In accordance with Nebraska State Statute 81-520.01 “(1) There shall be a statewide open burning ban on all bonfires, outdoor rubbish fires, and fires for the purpose of clearing land.” Neither individual obtained the appropriate permit to legally start fires in the medium-sized burn pits on the properties. Citizens should be aware of the two types of burn permits: an Open Burn Permit and a Structure Burn Permit. Before any open burning is done, a permit must be obtained from the local Fire Chief or his/her designee on a form prescribed by the state fire marshal. The Structure Burn Permit still requires contact with the local fire chief and the completion of a subsequent form by the structure owner. To be contacted by a local fire chief, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at 402-288-4261.
• On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an accident on Highway 12 near 546 Avenue. Jeff Petersen and his wife, Mary Jo, were traveling on Highway 12 towing a camper and a boat. The camper and boat slipped off the edge of the highway and caused the suburban they were using to tow them to lose control. The camper and boat ripped free from the suburban and ended up upside down in the ditch. The suburban spun on the highway after the camper became detached and safely came to rest on the highway without rolling. There were no injuries. The Crofton Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the accident scene.
• 9-21-2022 Taylin Primeaux, 20, Santee — Contempt of Court, Probation Violation, Possession of Controlled Substance-Ingestion THC (Santee Warrant)
• 9-21-2022 Skylar Kitto, 21, Santee — Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear (Santee Warrant)
• 9-21-2022 Felipe Alcaraz, 32, Sioux City — Parole Violation (IA Department of Correction Warrant), Eluding (Woodbury County, IA Warrant), Operating a Vehicle without Consent (Woodbury County, IA Warrant), Failure to Appear (Santee Warrant)
