LAKE ANDES — Two incumbents on the Andes Central school board were re-elected Tuesday for three-years terms.
Tootie Leah Loeffler and Will Bennett won the seats with a respective 67 and 62 votes. The third candidate, challenger Charles Hopkins, received 13.
The election drew 74 of 1,305 registered voters for 5.6% turnout, according to business manager Susan Johnson.
No absentee ballots were received, and no provisional ballots were cast, Johnson reported.
The Lake Andes City Council didn’t have any contested seats, so the city and school didn’t hold a joint election this year, Johnson said.
