CROFTON, Neb. — Final plans are falling into place for the first “virtual” Unity Supper at St. Rose of Lima Parish, Crofton, Nebraska. In the past 20-plus years, it was held as a one-day event, but it will now span for a three-day affair from Friday, Feb. 12, to Sunday Feb. 14 due to COVID-19.
The committee announced several changes from the regular format.
The Silent Auction will be a three-day event with a wide variety of items on display in the St. Rose Parish Hall. Bid times are Friday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 13, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m; and Sunday, Feb. 14, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. In addition, all items will have a “purchase now” price which translates “it’s yours, cash and carry.” Persons viewing the items in the parish hall are asked to please wear masks and social distance.
The Grand Auction will take place online this year with the help of CHJ Auctioneers. Bidding has already started and will continue up until the auction on Saturday, Feb. 13. To place a bid, go to www.chjauctioneers.com, then click on the auction calendar to find St. Rose Unity Auction. After you find the auction, click on the PROXIBID Logo. All users/bidders need to pre-register online by creating a username (email) and a password. A confirmation email will be sent; in turn bidders will have to confirm through their email. Once confirmed, bidders can go to PROXIBID and sign in. Bidding is available through smartphone, computer or tablet. Bidders can pre-register and start bidding as soon as possible with final bidding ending on Saturday, Feb. 13 with a live auction. Bidders will also need audio in order to hear the auctioneer the night of the auction.
More detailed instructions for registering and bidding online is available at www.ourcatholicfamliy.org. Questions or help, contact Joyce Stevens at 605-661-5736; Erin Foxhoven at Parish Office: 402-388-4814 or 4393; or Leslie Donner at 402-360-4447.
The Unity Supper Windsor Loin Meal will be available as a drive-through on Sunday, Feb. 14, and meal tickets MUST be purchased in advance with no exceptions. The deadline for purchasing meal tickets was Feb. 7.
