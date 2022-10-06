PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed October Archives Month in South Dakota to draw attention to preservation efforts that protect South Dakota’s history.
“Archives Month is an opportunity for archival repositories across the state to increase awareness of their collections and the important role that archives play in preserving the state’s history,” said State Archivist Chelle Somsen.
To help South Dakotans learn more about South Dakota history and the State Archives, the following activities are planned:
• Monday, Oct. 10: Electronic Records Day
Oct. 10 is designated as Electronic Records Day by the Council of State Archivists. Electronic files are much more fragile than paper records, and their long-term survival requires attention and planning. Watch the State Archives social media on Electronic Records Day for tips on preserving and managing electronic files.
• Wednesday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. CDT (8 a.m.-3 p.m. MDT): #AskAnArchivist Day
#AskAnArchivist Day is a national event sponsored by the Society of American Archivists. Follow the Twitter conversation using #AskAnArchivist and send questions to @SDArchives.
• Friday, Oct. 14, 1 p.m. CDT, Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre: SD Sightings, Shadows, and Superstitions
Like most places, South Dakota has unexplained occurrences of all kinds. Archivist Virginia Hanson has discovered some strange instances in the files at the State Archives. Join her for a free spooky presentation with some of the best stories, photos, and documents.
• Thursday, Oct. 27: YouTube premiere of Recently Accessioned Manuscript Collections
Manuscript archivist Matthew T. Reitzel highlights manuscript collections processed within the last year at the State Archives.
• Thursday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m. CDT, Grant County Library, 207 E. Park Ave., Milbank, SD: What to Keep, What to Throw, and Care of Your Family Documents and Photos
Archivist Virginia Hanson presents on organizing and protecting your family history research, and what to do when no one wants to inherit your collection. Free program, but contact the Grant County Library at 605-432-6543 to register.
• Friday, Oct. 28, 2 p.m. CDT, Britton Public Library, 755 7th St., Britton, SD: Beginning Genealogy Using the Library and Archives
Join archivist Virginia Hanson for a free program on how to get started researching your family history.
For more information on South Dakota Archives Month, visit history.sd.gov/archives and click “Archives Month 2022.”
