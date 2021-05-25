Yankton’s American Legion Auxiliary will be distributing poppies in memory of veterans on Friday and Saturday, May 28-29. Auxiliary members will be at the following places of business: Ace Hardware, Bomgaar’s and HyVee.
Poppy Day is celebrated in countries around the world. The American Legion brought National Poppy Day to the United States by asking Congress to designate the Friday before Memorial Day, wear a red poppy to honor the fallen and support the living who have worn our nation’s uniform.
