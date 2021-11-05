100 Years Ago
Sunday, November 6, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 6, 1946
• As per custom, radio station WNAX moved a “mike” and other necessary equipment to the editor’s desk at the P&D yesterday, and Announcer Al Constant was on hand to broadcast the latest local and national election dope to the Midwest. “Play-by-play” Associated Press dispatches went over the air from two P&D news machines whose clatter added to the election-night excitement and confusion.
• Hero of the 1946 World Series, Harry “The Cat” Brecheen, the pitching ace who won three games over the Boston Red Sox to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to victory, was a brief visitor in Yankton yesterday, and his appearance caused a small furor at Wallbaum’s drug store, where he and friends stopped for afternoon refreshments. Brecheen has been hunting and fishing over near Wynot, Neb.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, November 6, 1971
• Their wedding, 60 years ago, took place in a bank building because it was the only building in the Yankton County section of the tri-county town of Irene. Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Christensen of 1108 Kennedy Drive recalled that they obtained their marriage license in Yankton Nov. 1, 1911 and on arriving in Irene to be married, encountered a problem they hadn’t foreseen. Graciously, they accepted a room at the back of the bank as their wedding chapel.
• Two students from the University of South Dakota will “Dance for Those Who Can’t” for three days Nov. 12-14 in an effort to raise more than $100,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Associations of America. They will join with college students from across the country in a competitive dance marathon on the University of Maryland’s College Park Campus.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 6, 1996
• Tuesday’s general election brought out voters in Yankton County, indicated by a 72 percent voter turnout (including absentee ballots). Of the 12,559 registered voters in the county, 8,148 cast ballots at the polls on Tuesday and 841 absentee ballots were turned in. Voting straight party tickets were 84 Libertarians, 1,059 Democrats and 1,167 Republicans.
• Chuck Hagel on Tuesday became the first Republican elected to the U.S. Senate from Nebraska in 24 years in a come-from-behind victory over a popular governor. Hagel defeated Democratic Gov. Ben Nelson 56 percent to 42 percent with more than half of votes counted.
