SIOUX FALLS — A strong desire to travel among those who stayed home last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been driving holiday travel volume all year and the end of the year holiday travel season is no exception.
“If there is one thing we have seen at AAA throughout the year, it is pent-up demand for travel. Whether people are hitting the road for an overdue visit with friends and family, or planning a more significant getaway, there is little discouraging them,” said Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota.
AAA does not expect concerns related to the omicron variant to significantly impact year-end travel given that newly imposed travel restrictions apply only to international travel — not domestic, leisure travel. AAA expects both the roads and the airports to be extremely busy from Dec. 23 through New Year’s, as they have been over most holiday weekends since the COVID-19 vaccines became widely available.
Despite news of the new variant, the CDC has not changed its guidelines, maintaining that it is safe for those who are fully vaccinated to travel and, as of this writing, the United States is not considering vaccine mandates or any new requirements for domestic travel.
GAS PRICES
Although the national gas price average ($3.31) has been trending downward for the better part of a month now, declining 10 cents in the past 30 days, prices are still more than $1 more than a year ago.
The average gas price in South Dakota as of Dec. 15 was $3.22, down 7 cents from a month ago.
Although prices at the pump this year have generally been the highest since 2014, AAA is not anticipating that higher gas prices will impact end-of-year holiday travel.
“Historically, higher gas prices have not deterred motorists who have made holiday travel plans,” AAA South Dakota’s Steward said. “Instead, they adjust their budgets, spending less on accommodations, eating out or other expenses.”
