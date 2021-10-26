100 Years Ago
Thursday, October 27, 1921
• Puffing Billy has come back. The little two-faced engine which hauled concrete cars at the bridge site when the work began, and which was shunted aside with the arrival of the more genteel looking One Spot, leaped into the breach, or perhaps better was laboriously shoved back on the track and put to work this afternoon when the One Spot got a temperamental fit, and puffed and panted and spit smoke and steam, but wouldn’t make the wheels go round.
• Zillah visited the Press and Dakotan office this noon. She is the mind reader and telepathy artist who appeared at the Hess last night and is at the Lyric by special request tonight. She entertained the newspaper force for a time, telling written names she did not see and addresses and cancellation stamp readings, and the figures on paper money.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, October 27, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 27, 1971
• When Mrs. Hattie Roach has a 100th birthday anniversary November 30, she will be tallying the 36,525th day of her lifetime. One of 11 children in the Stephen W. Hammond family, she was born in 1871 in a sod house on the Vermillion River at an old Dakota Territory landmark called Turner in Turner County.
• When the curtain rises at the Yankton High School Lecture Hall, Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., the audience will witness a YHS first. Yankton High students and teachers will commemorate American Education Week with a talent show. Dancing, gymnastics, singing, imitations, skits, pantomimes and instrumental music will be the program’s fare as over 50 students and faculty display their talents.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, October 27, 1996
• No paper
