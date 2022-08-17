COVID Update for Aug. 17, 2022
Metro Graphics

South Dakota recorded six new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Bon Homme County, in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).

It was Bon Homme County’s 40th pandemic death overall and the first reported since April 27.

