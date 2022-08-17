South Dakota recorded six new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Bon Homme County, in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
It was Bon Homme County’s 40th pandemic death overall and the first reported since April 27.
The state’s six new fatalities raised the pandemic toll to 2,979.
The DOH posted 1,438 new COVID infections (+66 from last week), while active cases dropped for the second straight week, slipping to 4,210 (-98).
Current hospitalizations dropped by eight to 94. There were 65 new hospitalizations reported (-12).
Yankton County saw 39 new COVID infections and 35 new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 121. There were also three new hospitalizations reported.
The DOH portal also noted that 75% of eligible South Dakotans have now had at least one COVID vaccination dose.
Other statistics from the DOH included:
• New Area Hospitalizations (7) — Clay County, +1; Hutchinson County, +2; Turner County, +1; Yankton County, +3;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 24.3% (+5.1%); New tests processed: 8,299 (-404);
• New Area S.D. Cases (113/+6) — Bon Homme County, +9; Charles Mix County, +9; Clay County, +18; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +11; Turner County, +17; Union County, +9; Yankton County, +39;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (311/-38) — Bon Homme County, 32 (-2); Charles Mix County, 28 (-39); Clay County, 39 (+6); Douglas County, 11 (-10); Hutchinson County, 26 (+2); Turner County, 27 (+4); Union County, 27 (-3); Yankton County, 121 (+4);
• Area S.D. Community Spread — Seven of the eight counties in the Yankton area were listed at high community spread, with Douglas County rated at substantial community spread.
