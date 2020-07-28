100 Years Ago
Thursday, July 29, 1920
• The railroad car situation in South Dakota is 50 percent better than it was 30 days ago. Railroads will be able to furnish farmers all of the stock cars they need and a liberal number of grain cars during the next 30 days. That was the finding of the state railroad committee appointed by the South Dakota Bankers’ Association to aid in getting state crops to market.
• Four tough games will feature a lively week of baseball for the Yankton Coyotes. Beginning this afternoon the Garretson stick artists are scheduled for a few days’ stay on the local grounds; then the Coyotes travel to Sioux City to play a return game with the Armour packers Saturday, and get back to Yankton for the Sunday game with the same team. The Armour packers will work Wenig, their star pitcher Sunday.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, July 29, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 29, 1970
• Going to Huron Thursday to participate in the state 4-H horse show, public speaking contest and fruit pie contest will be a number of Yankton County 4-H members.
• Approval for federal assistance for carrying out the Mission Hill watershed project in Yankton County was announced Tuesday by Rep. Ben Reifel and Sen. Karl Mundt. The project is designed to provide measures for watershed protection and flood prevention in the 7,738 acre watershed. It is a local undertaking with federal assistance under the provisions of the Watershed Protection and Flood Prevention Act.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, July 29, 1995
• IMPACT clients learned the ancient Persian-Turkish technique for making marbleized paper on Friday afternoon. Mary Wipf Wick of Deadwood brought the technique to IMPACT following a week-long residency program at the South Dakota Human Services Center.
• The University of South Dakota’s new women’s basketball coach is also the school’s newest teacher, or at least that is the approach Lynn Griffin is taking into the job. Her job now is to teach the Coyotes how to win. The program has posted decent records in the past few years but has never been able to break into the upper echelon of the North Central Conference.
