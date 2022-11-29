BATH — Agricultural educators serve a critical role in their communities, devoting countless hours to prepare students for successful careers and help them pursue their passions. To honor their contributions and support them with additional resources, Nationwide and the South Dakota FFA Foundation are accepting nominations for South Dakota’s leading agricultural teachers for a chance to be named as the 2022-2023 Ag Educator of the Year.
Nationwide and its state partners recently recognized 51 outstanding agricultural teachers as 2021-2022 Golden Owl Award® finalists and then honored seven grand prize winners as their state’s Ag Educator of the Year. Every finalist received $500 in funding to help future educational efforts and the grand prize winners received $3,000 and the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy.
As the number one insurer of farms and ranches in the U.S., Nationwide inaugurated the Golden Owl Award in 2018 by recognizing the contributions of Iowa and Ohio agricultural teachers. As a result of the positive response from the communities in which Golden Owl Award nominees make a difference, the Golden Owl Award has since expanded to recognize outstanding educators across seven states: California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Now in 2022-2023, the award is expanding again to include Nebraska and South Dakota.
Following the nomination period, closing Dec. 31, a selection committee will evaluate nominations and select 7 finalists in South Dakota who will receive an individualized plaque and $500. One finalist will then be chosen as the grand prize winner, earning the 2022-2023 Ag Educator of the Year title for South Dakota and receiving the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy and $3,000 to help fund future educational efforts.
Nationwide supports the future of the ag community through meaningful sponsorships of national and local organizations. In conjunction with the Golden Owl Award, Nationwide is donating $5,000 to each participating state’s FFA, including South Dakota, to further support the personal and professional growth of students, teachers and advisors alike.
The Golden Owl Award is the result of partnerships between Nationwide, the SD FFA Foundation, California FFA, California Farm Bureau, Illinois FFA, Illinois Association of Vocational Agriculture Teachers, Farm Credit Illinois, Indiana FFA, Farm Credit Mid-America, the Iowa FFA Foundation, New York FFA, New York Farm Bureau, Ohio FFA, Ohio Farm Bureau, AgCredit, Pennsylvania FFA, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Compeer Financial, Nebraska FFA Foundation and Nebraska Agricultural Educators Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.