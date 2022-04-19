New Pastor Welcomed At Yankton Church

Yankton Assembly of God Church, located at 801 W. 25th St., has just called the Rev. Spencer Keroff their new lead pastor. He and his family started their ministry in Yankton on Good Friday, April 15.
Keroff grew up in northeast Iowa, describing his upbringing as a “religious pagan.”
“We went to church and Sunday School every week,” Keroff said, “and I was baptized as a baby and confirmed in the eighth grade, but I had no idea what this Jesus of 2,000 years ago had to do with me. I was definitely more concerned with my friends and trying to fit in than I was with Christianity. I was an honor roll student, heavily involved in extracurricular activities, from a ‘good’ family, and yet I struggled with peer pressure and an addiction to pornography.”
All of that changed when he accepted Jesus as his life leader and forgiver at a Christian rock concert when he was 13.
“My eyes were opened that night to my need of Christ,” Keroff said. “For the first time in my life, I realized I was a sinner in need of a Savior. Asking Jesus into my heart has been the best decision of my life; I’ve never been the same.”
Subsequently, he was called into the ministry as a junior in high school.
Keroff served as youth, associate and lead pastor in Iowa, Minnesota and Colorado. He’s been a church planter and district director for Open Bible Churches. He recently served as the lead pastor of First Church of the Open Bible in Des Moines, Iowa, where he ministered for nine years. In addition, he taught at Harvest Bible College, a school of ministry of First Church. He holds a B. A. in pastoral studies from North Central University and a M. Div. from the University of Northwestern-St. Paul.
Keroff and his wife, Lisa, have been married for almost 21 years.
“Lisa is the love of my life and the answer to my prayers. She is truly my partner in both marriage and ministry, and God has blessed me abundantly,” Keroff said. “Even though she is busy homeschooling the two oldest children, she will also be praying about other ways to be a part of the congregation and community.”
Lisa said she is looking forward to serving the church on the worship team; in previous pastorates, she has played keyboard, bass guitar and served as a backup singer.
The Keroffs have four children — Chloe (17), Josiah (15), Layla (6) and Liliana (5). The youngest two were adopted 4½ years ago. The Keroffs enjoy nature, music, and their two dogs, Caspian and Shasta.
“We are thrilled about what we see in the Yankton area,” Keroff said. “Obviously, there is the natural beauty of the landscape, and we are excited about the bike trails and the access to the outdoors. We’ve even talked about getting a Jet Ski. Nevertheless, we are even more excited about the opportunities to share the love of Jesus in practical ways with the greater community. I want people to know about a God who can heal, deliver, transform and restore. I’ve seen modern-day miracles, and the Bible says, ‘Jesus is the same yesterday and today and forever (Hebrews 13:8). What Yankton needs most is an encounter with Christ!”
Keroff is already praying and dreaming about the ministry of Yankton Assembly. At the top of his agenda is to hire a student ministries pastor and a kid’s pastor.
“Kids and youth are not the church of tomorrow — they are the church of today,” he said. “We want to develop our ministries to not just minister to our kids and students but to train them in the ministry as well. There’s no such thing as a junior Holy Spirit. The same Holy Spirit that wants to fill the adults’ desires to use our kids. Yankton Assembly has been raising funds for a youth center in previous years. I would like to see that dream come to fruition.”
Keroff added, “I’ve read many books on past, historic revivals, where God’ shows up’ and reveals what He’s truly capable of; that’s my prayer for this whole region. In fact, our congregation has already taken the necessary steps to make prayer a greater priority. We are asking for God’s intervention in the life of our city. We don’t just need an explanation about God; we need a demonstration of God.”
