Bridging Opinions

Yankton County officials are concerned an engineering report doesn’t reflect the deteriorating conditions of four major James River bridges and could hurt a current grant application.
At Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, Josh Prather and Adam Polley of the IMEG engineering firm reported on their inspection of county bridges. As part of their report, they noted the bridges’ conditions and recommendations for improvement.
“There’s not much further deterioration on the bridges (since the last inspection),” Prather said.
However, Commissioner Don Kettering said he was dissatisfied with the report. He said the county’s overall rating doesn’t accurately portray the poor shape of the Stone Church Road, Johnson, Jamesville and Fleeg’s bridges.
“I think it’s a misleading look at the four major bridges and the cost to rebuild,” he said. “For the sufficiency rating of 75.1 (in the report), to get there, you averaged in four culverts, each of them a 100 (rating). It looks very misleading. I want the public to know our bridges are not in great shape.”
The sufficiency rating of 75.1 provides a much more positive overview of the county’s infrastructure than actually exists, Kettering said. In turn, that could affect future efforts to repair or replace the four major county bridges.
Yankton County is reapplying for a state grant that would cover 80% of the $3.7 million to replace the Stone Church Road bridge spanning the James River in the northern part of the county. The Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) from the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) would play a major role in making the 2022 project a reality.
The commissioners noted the four James River bridges are still averaging 48% sufficiency, raising red flags about their safety and conditions.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said replacing the Stone Church Road bridge represents a major expense at a time when Yankton County faces many highway and bridge needs. However, delaying work on the first bridge will lead to further delays for the other bridges down the line, he said.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek spoke with the commissioners for their approval to seek a replacement grant for the Stone Church Road bridge in 2022.
“Last year, we applied but didn’t make the cut,” he said.
However, Sedlacek believes Yankton County might be in a better position than before in obtaining a grant. The bridge holds a rating of 57 compared to the previous 60.3, closer to what it would take for serious consideration of the grant.
“The best score to be awarded a (BIG) grant last year was in the low 50s,” he said. “I’m not saying we would get the grant, but we’re on the playing field.”
The projected cost of the bridge replacement stands at $3,726,633, Sedlacek said. Under an 80/20 cost share, Yankton County would need to fund about $745,000 under the grant.
With the replacement, the Stone Church Road span would go from the current 371-foot steel girder bridge to a 496-foot structure, he added.
The commissioners discussed the county’s investment so far in seeking to qualify for the grant. The county has spent $60,000 for a design study that netted additional points on the grant application.
The county will spend $130,000 on design work by the completion of the Stone Church Road replacement bridge project, Sedlacek said.
“We’re hoping this (additional work and new rating) is the ticket,” he said. “We did spend money on design to be shovel-ready to begin this project.”
In addition, the county would need to set aside about $750,000 for its 20% share of the grant, he noted.
With its additional design expenses to improve its score, Yankton County’s share of the total project cost would come to about 30% rather than just the 20% match, Sedlacek said.
However, the county officials indicated the additional investment could mean qualifying for the grant and making the Stone Church Road bridge replacement a reality.
“The score of 57 puts us in the ballpark,” Klimisch said.
The current political and economic climate makes it difficult to know how Yankton County’s grant reapplication will fare, according to Bill Conkling, the Yankton County deputy zoning administrator.
“Other years, it would be a slam dunk,” he said. “But this does put us in the running.”
During a September public hearing, Sedlaeck spoke of Yankton County’s proposed five-year highway and bridge improvement plan. Besides Stone Church Road, the county is looking next year at two other smaller bridge replacements.
Yankton County faces rising future repair and replacement costs, Klimisch said. “These things aren’t getting any cheaper,” he said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, county officials talked about the available federal infrastructure funds. They asked Prather and Polley for an overview of what other counties are doing in terms of infrastructure costs and the use of federal funds.
Kettering expressed his belief that Yankton County can’t afford to continue maintaining four major James River bridges. “At some point, we have to prioritize,” he said.
The commission voted 4-0 to approve Sedlacek’s application for the BIG funding. Commissioners Joe Healy, Wanda Howey-Fox, Klimisch and Kettering voted in favor, with the fifth commissioner, Cheri Loest, absent for the vote. She later joined the meeting.
The BIG application is due Jan. 2.
