PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem and 25 of her fellow Republican governors released a statement recognizing May as Jewish American Heritage Month.
“As public servants and governors, we support and recognize May as Jewish American Heritage Month — and call for observance to celebrate the historical, economic, and cultural impact of the Jewish-American people who have strengthened our communities and emboldened our nation throughout history,” said Noem and her colleagues.
