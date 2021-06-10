100 Years Ago
Saturday, June 11, 1921
• The comfort station at the corner of Third and Walnut streets is now open for use, the glass globes at the tops of the stairways being properly marked to designate the men’s and women’s entrances. The water fountain on top is also working. With large crowds expected in the city for the Flag Day celebration, the comfort station is likely to have a chance to demonstrate its usefulness.
• Many of the shrubs and plants in the parks and boulevards of the city have been disfigured lately by persons removing branches or flowers, according to George Gurney, president of the park board. This should stop, he declared today, as these flowers and shrubs are for the benefit of the public and not of any one individual.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 11, 1946
• A city ordinance forbids selling or shooting fireworks within the city limits, but it seems there are lots of people in town who don’t know it, according to the Yankton city police. Offenders have been throwing firecrackers under moving autos, a serious offense which will not be tolerated, Chief of Police Lyman Thomas said.
• Citizenry sweltering in the throes of 97 degree temperature yesterday for the hottest day of the year so far were promised slight respite by the weather man, who indicated cooler readings for this section today. The weatherman said the temperature would rise to between 85 and 90 today with the low tonight of 50 to 60 degrees.
50 Years Ago
Friday, June 11, 1971
• Members of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton will be noting the parish’s 100th anniversary with a series of special events scheduled for this weekend. The centennial event will open on Saturday afternoon when a Centennial Youth Mass will be celebrated at 5:15 p.m.
• The first trainee to complete a federal on-the-job training program in the Yankton area, Don G. Heimes, received his certificate this morning from Duane L. Spriggs, Sioux Falls, contract service representative with the State Department of Employment Security. Heimes completed 20 weeks of on-the-job training in diesel mechanics at Kendall Implement Co., Yankton.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 11, 1996
• Farmers took advantage of warm, dry weekend weather to catch up on spring planting but seeding of some crops still lags behind average, the state Agricultural Statistics Service said Monday.
• Skunk rabies is up this year and a state health official is urging people to protect themselves by making sure pets are vaccinated against rabies.
