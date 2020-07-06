Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Ryan Hunter, 35, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Andrew Johnson, 21, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on warrants for second-degree petty theft, grand theft, third-degree burglary and failure to appear.
• Megan Walker, 33, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Kelvin Rinzy, 41, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for breach of bond conditions.
• Glenn Zephier Jr., 37, Lake Andes, was arrested Friday for simple assault (domestic) and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Devarae Thomas, 40, Niobrara, Neb., was arrested Friday on warrants for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
• Jeannette Borah, 38, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold and a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Rett Sartwell, 29, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold.
• Victor Botello Jr., 24, Pharr, Texas, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence, driving without headlights and vehicular battery.
• Claudia Pullman, 54, Freeman, was booked Saturday on a facility hold for the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office.
• Anthony Webber, 41, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for interruption of communications (misdemeanor) and simple assault (domestic).
• Kolt Woodard, 32, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a probation hold for resisting arrest and simple assault (domestic).
• Jason Zephier, 44, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• David Brown, 35, Sioux Falls, was arrested Monday on a parole hold for first-degree burglary.
