WATERTOWN — The American Legion Department of South Dakota reports that high school boys from across the state of South Dakota will be arriving in Aberdeen on Monday, May 29, as the 80th annual session of the South Dakota American Legion Boys State will convene on the campus of Northern State University. The program will conclude Friday, June 2.

Over 200 high school students who have just completed their junior (or senior year for 2023), will arrive on the NSU campus on May 29 for registration and the opening of the American Legion Boys State in South Dakota.

