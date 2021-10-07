PIERRE — The Senate Legislative Redistricting Committee and the House Legislative Redistricting Committee will hold a listening tour to get public input on redistricting issues, conurbation areas, and proposed maps.
Meetings are scheduled for the following dates, times, and locations:
• Monday, Oct. 11 — 8 a.m. (MT), Black Hills State University, Rapid City, Room 112, 4300 Cheyenne Boulevard, Box Elder; 4 p.m. (CT), Rosebud Casino, Entertainment Center, 30421 U.S. Hwy. 83, Valentine, Nebraska;
• Tuesday, Oct. 12 — 8 a.m. (CT), Wrangler Inn, Conference Room, 820 West Grand Crossing, Mobridge; 1 p.m. (CT), Aberdeen Recreation and Cultural Center, 225 3rd Avenue SE, Aberdeen; 6 p.m. (CT), Lake Area Technical College, LATC Student Center, 1201 Arrow Avenue NE, Watertown;
• Wednesday, Oct. 13 — 2 p.m. (CT), USD Community College, Room FADM 186, 4801 North Career Avenue, Sioux Falls; 6 p.m. (CT), USD Community College, Room FADM 186, 4801 North Career Avenue, Sioux Falls.
Information regarding redistricting in South Dakota, including the South Dakota Redistricting Timetable for 2021, can be viewed at https://sdlegislature.gov/Redistricting/Home.
