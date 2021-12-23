Officials Picking Up The Pieces After Lake Andes Fire

LAKE ANDES — Authorities are continuing their investigation into this week’s fire that destroyed a Lake Andes center.
The blaze started at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday at the Native American Women’s Health Education Resource Center (NAWHERC), according to Lake Andes Fire Chief Rod Bergin.
The Lake Andes and Ravinia Fire Department responded to the fire, which remains under investigation, Bergin said. The center was located at 809 High Street.
The South Dakota fire marshal is assisting the investigation at the request of local authorities, according to Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS).
The fire destroyed the resource center, which includes the food pantry and houses radio station KDKO-FM, according to CEO Charon Asetoyer. However, the transitional housing and women’s shelter were not affected by the fire, she said.
“We’re going to find a temporary location (for displaced programs) while we sort all this out,” she said.
Asetoyer said she received a call around 6 a.m. from a co-worker who lives near the resource center, telling her the facility was in flames.
“We called the (center) staff and met over there. It was just engulfed,” she said, noting the firefighters were still battling the blaze.
The women’s shelter and transitional housing, which provide assistance for domestic violence victims, are located blocks away from the resource center and were unaffected by the fire, she said.
“Those are fine, and it’s business as usual,” she said.
Other programs lost their site, Asetoyer said.
“Our radio station, KDKO-FM, was located in the resource center and is totally destroyed,” she said. “The food pantry, the cultural preservation programs and our policy work, along with our administrative work, are gone. They were in the actual resource center, which was destroyed.”
The board remains committed to getting KDKO, located at 89.5 FM, back on air as soon as possible, Asetoyer said.
“With the radio station, we’re going to continue to operate as best we can under the circumstances. We’re setting up temporary quarters for our radio station that should be up by the first of the year,” she said. “It’s very important to have the radio station back on the air because it’s attached to the EAS, or emergency alert system.”
The food pantry served many people and was especially important this time of year, Asetoyer said.
“So many people depend on it as a food source to get through the month and with the holidays,” she said. “We just completed 200 candy bags for the community during the Christmas holiday, and those were lost in the fire. We ordered the oranges to go with the sacks, but we hadn’t picked them up yet.”
Area agencies and sites have offered their resources, Asetoyer said.
“The Yankton Sioux tribal law enforcement has given us space at their law enforcement center in Lake Andes, and Fort Randall Casino (near Pickstown) has opened up its surplus furniture shed and is giving us some desks and chairs,” she said.
“People are helping us to get going again. The community is responding and helping support us in this rebuilding process. We will stay in Lake Andes, and we’re talking about rebuilding. The biggest challenge is getting things up and running.”
Donations can be sent to Native American Community Board, Box 572, Lake Andes SD 57356.
