PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has signed Executive Order 2023-11 to establish the America 250th South Dakota Commission. The purpose of this commission is to prepare for the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America in 2026.

“Our United States of America is the greatest nation to ever exist in the history of the world. In less than three years, we’re turning 250. This momentous occasion deserves a year-long celebration worthy of our great country,” Noem said. “I am looking forward to working with the America 250th South Dakota Commission to commemorate our history. Together, we will cherish our founding principles and celebrate our Freedoms.”

