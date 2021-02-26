Familiar Face Set To Take Over As Scotland School CEO

SCOTLAND — When it came to finding its next top administrator, the Scotland school district didn’t need to look far.
School business manager Fallon Woods has been named the district’s chief executive officer (CEO), starting July 1. She formally accepted the position earlier this month. She replaces Tim Hagedorn, who is retiring at the end of the current school year after four years at the helm.
“I’m excited and a little nervous. But I’m mostly excited because this is a great school district,” she said.
Woods sees the board’s selection of her as CEO shows their belief in her past work and her future leadership ability.
“Interviewing with people I knew was intimidating. But (it) also gave me an incredible sense of confidence knowing that, in the end, they selected me for this position,” she said. “I’m very humbled and honored by this entire process and also very excited for the future.”
The school district’s patrons have shown strongly positive feedback since her CEO selection, Woods said.
“I want to thank the board for being confident in my abilities and thank the community and staff for the overwhelming amount of support I’ve already received,” she said.
For Woods, her familiarity with the Scotland district was the main reason she applied for this new position.
“This district feels like home to me, and taking on a larger leadership role here just felt right,” she said. “There will be a learning curve, but I am confident that we will have a smooth transition because of the relationships that have been built in the past five years.”
TAKING CHARGE
As she takes over the helm, Woods said the district stands in good shape both financially and in terms of enrollment. The district northwest of Yankton enrolls 252 students and employs a staff of 42, she said.
She lists her goals as improving student achievement scores, staff retention and community relations.
“We will continue to prepare our students for their next steps in life,” she said. “We have an amazing teaching staff that creates opportunities for our students all the time.”
In her role as business manager, Woods has presented the board with an overview of recent capital-outlay projects, dealing with buildings and school technology. During the past month, she has presented the board with updates on the planned capital-outlay work for this summer.
And now, she is working with Hagedorn on the transition in leadership for the district.
The Scotland school used Dakota Educational Consulting (DEC) in the search process. Former Avon superintendent and former South Dakota secretary of education Tom Oster operates the search firm, which has existed since 2011. The DEC has also formed a working partnership with the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD).
At Scotland, the original field of 11 applicants for superintendent was narrowed to four finalists, who were interviewed by two groups — school board members and a combination of community and school staff — at different times in separate rooms.
Scotland board chairman Jason Bietz said he was pleased with the number and quality of candidates for the district’s opening.
The district benefited in its search from using the perspective of both the school staff and community groups, he said. The two groups gave input on what they thought should be the focus of the district and its new leader.
Bietz pointed to two factors that made Woods stand out and a good fit as the school district’s next leader.
“One was her experience. As far as our finances, she knows the ins and outs,” the chairman said. “She’s also a very positive person and holds that attitude toward the district, staff and students.”
Woods’ work in the Scotland schools during the past five years fueled her desire to take on a larger role.
“Being involved in education was something that always interested me,” she said. “However, when I started working at the school and getting more involved with the kids, I knew education was right for me.”
As business manager, Woods has seen the impact of COVID on the school and its operations. She is prepared to make pandemic-related decisions, if needed.
“The pandemic has been difficult for everyone, but in the school setting, we are responsible for so many people,” she said. “I have learned in the past year that being flexible is imperative.”
The district’s leadership isn’t the only thing undergoing a change, as Scotland and Menno are entering a football co-op. The four-year agreement starts next fall.
At last month’s meeting, the Scotland board discussed the football co-op. The team will be called the Jim River Trappers with colors of Vegas gold, black and white.
The two schools’ students chose the James River name as representative of a fresh start and the river as a shared feature that bordered both districts, Woods said. The mascot also represents a desire for uniqueness, she said.
Based on combined enrollment, the South Dakota High School Activities (SDHSAA) has classified the football co-op as an 11-man program. Scotland and Menno officials recently met with the SDHSAA officials and board, seeking to keep the football co-op in the nine-man ranks where both schools now play.
“Our request was turned down, so we’ll play in Class 11B with the Southeastern South Dakota (SESD) Conference, starting next fall,” Woods said.
The two current superintendents, Tim Hagedorn of Scotland and Tim Rice of Menno, and the two athletic directors, Jim Kocer of Scotland and Jacque Liebl of Menno, have met to work out the details of the co-op.
The Scotland school board minutes noted a committee will meet with the Menno delegation for further discussion and work.
DIFFERENT OPTIONS
Woods’ selection as a CEO represents the different types of administrators available to South Dakota school districts, Oster said. In this case, Woods is working with the South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) on a plan for alternative certification.
An alternatively-certified candidate or CEO has a set period of time to finish their education and become fully certified, Oster said. CEOs face some limitations in what they are allowed to do while completing their education. In the same way, a head/lead teacher or a dean of students usually serves a limited leadership role during a a principal’s absence, he added.
The pandemic has affected school staffs across the board, creating even more demands for an already limited number of certified and qualified individuals, Oster said.
“I really believe it is a very-high stress time to be a school administrator or a teacher,” he said. “The students in South Dakota deserve the very best educators, and we are trying to provide a service to assist in delivering that.”
Rural school districts can often find it difficult to attract candidates, but Bietz noted that Scotland’s size and location provided an attraction for some candidates seeking a change.
Besides her experience and familiarity with the Scotland district and community, Woods came from a similar background.
“Fallon grew up on a ranch in north central Nebraska,” Bietz said. “Coming from a rural community has given her many of the same values and lifestyle that we have here in Scotland.”
Woods said she feels well suited and comfortable in the Scotland district in rural South Dakota. She credits learning a strong work ethic and the importance of agriculture.
“My parents always taught my siblings and me to strive for the best, and that background prepared me to be confident in my career aspirations,” she added.
As she begins her new role, Woods said she wants to build on the strong foundation already in place at her district.
“When I first came to Scotland, I received a note from (then) Superintendent (Damon) Alvey, who welcomed me into the ‘Highlander Family,’” she said.
“Since then, I truly have felt a part of this family and want to keep that tradition alive.”
