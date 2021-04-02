GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Prairie Business is once again on the search for the best executives in the region. We can’t do this alone, of course, and so we’re seeking nominations.
Nominations for Prairie Business’ annual Leaders & Legacies awards will be accepted through May 1. Here is a link to the nomination form: https://gfherald.wufoo.com/forms/mdca79d0qfzo7t/
The magazine’s Leaders & Legacies awards recognize executives “for the great things they have done in business, whether in recent years (Leaders) or over a lifetime (Legacies),” said Publisher Korrie Wenzel.
Prairie Business is looking for business executives in North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota whose high-level achievements make them truly stand out. Nomination must include key details of the candidate’s business accomplishments, civic leadership and career history.
Per instructions on the nomination form, tell Prairie Business in detail why the nominee deserves a Leaders & Legacies award — her or his achievements and career successes. The more information provided, the better.
“This award is a chance to recognize some of the region’s very best leaders, those who have and continue to make significant contributions in their industries,” said Prairie Business Editor Andrew Weeks. “Once again, we look forward to reading about those who will be nominated this year.”
