Domestic Violence Shelter Reopens Visitation, Moves Fundraiser Online

Despite the presence of COVID-19 in the area, River City Domestic Violence Center (RCDVC) and its sister organization, River City Family Connections, continue efforts to expand the safety net Yankton offers to families suffering from domestic abuse and human trafficking.
This week, River City Family Connections began offering in-person visitations at its site again for parents and children who, in some cases, haven’t seen each other in months.
Because of the global pandemic, face-to-face visitations — which must be supervised, usually due to a court order — have not been possible since early spring.
“I supervise these visits for families that may be coming to our facility because of a domestic violence situation or child abuse, so that children can rebuild or strengthen relationships with their parents,” Kim Cap, lead monitor for River City Family Connections and cultural specialist for RCDVC, told the Press & Dakotan. “We did offer virtual visitation through Zoom and still are offering that for parents who are concerned about COVID-19 and not wanting to come here, but that wasn’t appropriate for all of our families.”
In some cases, children are too young to sit in front of a phone for any length of time, while in others, individuals didn’t have the financial means to have a phone or computer to stay in touch, she said.
As with many other organizations and businesses locally, COVID-19 preventative precautions are being followed for those visits.
“We are only having one visit in a room per day,” Cap said. “That way, we have plenty of time to make sure that the whole room is clean. There are minimal toys and they are toys that can be easily sanitized.”
Parents will have to go through a health screening on arrival.
“(It) consists of taking their temperature and asking questions about traveling and symptoms they might have,” Cap said. “We’re also spacing our visits further apart, so we have ample time to clean the hallway and entryways so that no one is exposed to someone else’s germs.”
In addition, families can no longer roam the hallway and the various visitation rooms during the visit or go outside.
“They’re limited to one room so we just make sure that they have all the specific toys that each child likes,” Cap said. “There are certain children who have their favorite toys here. We want to make sure that they have those toys in the room with them so they’re not missing out.”
RCDVC has also been beefing up security at its facilities, both inside and out with a $17,900 grant received in early March from the collective giving group 100 Women of Yankton.
The group’s goal is to make a donation of $10,000 each quarter to a local non-profit and to have non-profits compete for the money.
At the 100 Women of Yankton March meeting, RCDVC pitched the idea of a security camera project for the grant, and won.
“The violence that we’re seeing people experience has gotten much worse,” Desiree Johnson, executive director of RCDVC, told the Press & Dakotan. “We really felt like we needed to elaborate the sense of security and the actual security that people have when they come and stay with us. As far as the supervised visitations go, now we have a lot more ability to see things and hear things better during monitored visitations.”
Security camera installation should be complete in the next couple of weeks, she said.
“We’re really excited to see what this can do to help our families out even more,” Johnson said. “We’ve got some of our new cameras up and rolling now, and it’s been tremendous.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, there were concerns of increased domestic abuse as people socially distanced, but appeals for help did not peak as expected.
“On a monthly (basis), we see an average of 30 new clients seeking services, in addition to the individuals who are seeking ongoing support,” Johnson said. “During the month of April, at the start of social distancing, the number of new individuals seeking support was drastically cut in half.”
Beginning in May, the demand for services began to return to normal and, more recently, RSDVC has been filling up.
“The shelter has basically been full for the last three weeks and we’ve had to use some of our other options for sheltering people,” Johnson said. “Also, our crisis line has taken many more phone calls than what we saw during the initial phases of social isolation.”
RCDVC is still planning to hold its annual Walk-A-Mile fundraiser, known for its many attendees sporting spiked, red high-heeled shoes or red caps and scarves, as a weeklong, online event set for Aug. 11-18.
Last year’s event drew 2,000 people to Yankton’s Meridian Bridge, she said.
“We’re actually really excited about this because we’re hoping that maybe we’ll have a bigger turnout for this year,” Johnson said. “This event is going to take place over the course of an entire week, because we know people are busy and we know people are trying to social distance right now.”
Rather than showing up for a large group event, organizers this year are seeking photos of smaller, more intimate walks that could be shared online.
“We are encouraging (participants) to find the people in their lives that are important to them — their family members, their kids, the people that they love to support,” Johnson said. “We’re encouraging them to form mini teams and walk in special places that mean something to them, like, on their street or in a park, in their backyard or in their house, and then take pictures of all of that and put it out on social media.”
The message of such photos to the victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking would be a very special one at this time, she said.
“What we’re hoping is that they see all of these people that, from all around our communities, are taking steps to end violence in our community, saying, ‘We believe you and we’re here to help,’” Johnson said. “I think it’s so special to be able to slip into those shoes and stand up for the cause, just send the message to the people that we do care about that, ‘We get it, we believe you and we’re going to be here for you, no matter what happens.’”
———
Loaner red, high heels in many sizes are available at River City Domestic Violence Center. For more information or to register for the Walk-A-Mile event, go to https://www.yanktondomesticviolencecenter.com/.
For information about River City Family Connections go to https://www.yanktonfamilyvisitation.org/ or call (605)-665-1204.
