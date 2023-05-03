Groundbreaking For Goodwill Facility Held

Members of the Vermillion community, officials of the Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company (VCDC) and representatives of Goodwill of the Great Plains joined together Tuesday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of what will be a new 10,000-square-foot Goodwill retail facility.
The new building will be constructed at 700 Bower Street, which is a short distance southeast of Vermillion’s Runnings store.
“It’s an exciting day when we celebrate a new business moving to Vermillion,” said Jim Peterson, CEO of the VCDC. “We appreciate the investment that Goodwill of the Great Plains is making as they expand their presence into our community.”
He said many people recognize Goodwill as a donation center or a thrift store.
“But they provide many more services,” Peterson said. “They help individuals find jobs through education and training. They also have a good shred program which keeps thousands of pounds of paper and electronics out of landfills. They secure documents and provide hard drive destruction.”
He noted that the VCDC has been working with Goodwill representatives since last September.
“We’re excited that they are here and look forward to hosting a grand opening next year,” Peterson said.
“As Jim has already mentioned, Goodwill is more than a thrift store. They give back to the communities,” Vermillion Mayor Jon Cole said, “in various different ways — through education, training and of course document shredding services which I highly recommend.
“We’re excited to see them join the Vermillion business community,” he said. “They’ve been a great partner to us thus far and I also want to personally welcome them … we appreciate your investment in our community and look forward to the future with Goodwill.”
“At Goodwill, we transform lives through the donation of household goods. We are honored to be here today to celebrate the groundbreaking of our 22nd Goodwill of the Great Plains retail location,” said Goodwill President and CEO Briget Solomon. “Today I am joined by an outstanding team and board.”
The groundbreaking ceremony, she added, was happening during Goodwill Week.
“It’s a national celebration of the work and impact of Goodwill across the country,” Solomon said. “This year we’re also celebrating our 100th anniversary as a Goodwill organization. Our founder, Edgar Helms, who is a native of Spirit Lake, Iowa, which is nearby here, set the foundation for our work — not as a charity but as a chance.
“As a Goodwill we are called to empower individuals and continue to be dissatisfied until every member of our community experiences abundant living,” she said. “So, this new location will expand our footprint in South Dakota and further our mission to change lives.”
“Our territory consists of northwest Iowa, all of South Dakota, the southwest corner of Minnesota and the northeast corner of Nebraska,” said Goodwill COO Vilay Keokenchanh. “This location will mark our 12th retail presence in the state of South Dakota. The building will be roughly 10,000 square feet and will employ from 12 to 14 people.
“Imagine how much impact we will have in the community by employing these 12 to 14 people,” he said. “We impact one person at a time through employment, education and valuing them and that’s all it takes to make a difference in someone’s life.”
People employed at Goodwill will benefit from a culture of excellence, inclusion, “and you just being you,” Keokenchanh said. “The core of what we do is to create jobs for those who want to seek the possibility to elevate their career opportunities throughout their journeys with us. We’re excited to be a part of the community.”
A data study helped Goodwill of the Great Plains with its decision to locate a new retail center in Vermillion.
“We get a lot of data about all of the communities that are in our region and all of the information really pointed to Vermillion being a great location for us to expand and really grow what our retail operations offer to our communities,” Solomon said in an interview with the Plain Talk following the groundbreaking.
Construction, she said, will begin immediately with hopes of opening the new Goodwill next January or February.
“Our stores are filled with great donations that the community brings to us. They know that when they bring in a donated item, it will be put to good use – bargain shopping, thrift, but also really good, quality items,” Solomon said. “The community has always been really generous in donating items that we can sell and those funds support our mission. They directly support our Goodwill programs.”
Goodwill’s mission, she said, is to help people connect with employment.
“We have services like our job centers and our Career Cruiser that we have on site here today, connecting job seekers to employment opportunities and job training,” Solomon said.
The Career Cruiser is just that: a vehicle that resembles a RV that is equipped with eight workstations, internet and is staffed by career representatives who will offer individuals assistance in finding work opportunities either in their communities or the surrounding area.
The Career Cruiser staff provide resume assistance, job search resources, education and training at no charge to the public.
“In Sioux City, for example, we’re there to help people … who may have something in their situation that’s holding them back,” she said. “We’re there to hold their hands and really help them achieve success with their employment opportunity.”
