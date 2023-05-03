Groundbreaking For Goodwill Facility Held
Jim Peterson, president and CEO of the Vermillion Chamber and Development Company, speaks at Tuesday’s groundbreaking for a new 10,000-square-foot Goodwill retail facility. “It’s an exciting day when we celebrate a new business moving to Vermillion,” he said.

 David Lias/Vermillion Plain Talk

Members of the Vermillion community, officials of the Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company (VCDC) and representatives of Goodwill of the Great Plains joined together Tuesday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of what will be a new 10,000-square-foot Goodwill retail facility.

The new building will be constructed at 700 Bower Street, which is a short distance southeast of Vermillion’s Runnings store.

