The Yankton City Commission will hold the first reading on a new mask ordinance, intended to replace the ordinance that expires at the end of this month, during its meeting Monday night.
During a media briefing Friday, Mayor Nathan Johnson said the proposed new ordinance would be exactly the same as the old ordinance that was enacted in early December, but commissioners or the public could suggest any changes. The new ordinance, if it is adopted after its second reading later in the month, would be scheduled to expire on May 28.
The commission will also have the first reading on an ordinance that would allow alcohol sales on Christmas Day in Yankton.
Also Monday, commissioners will also discuss a possible property acquisition in the 700 block of Broadway Ave. and the purchase of a new mower.
During Friday’s media briefing, it was also announced that city commissioners and staff will hold a work session of Feb. 22 with Bill Effting, a Colorado consultant on setting up the sale of legalized marijuana. Voters approved the legalization of both recreational and medicinal marijuana last November, but a lawsuit is currently holding up the implementation of recreational marijuana.
The Yankton City Commission meets at RTEC at 7 p.m. Monday. Seating is limited in the commission chambers and the meeting will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube Live page.
