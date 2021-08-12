YHS Grad To Be Ordained, Following In Parents’ Footsteps

At an early age, Alliyah Greaver once declared to her mother — Pastor Dani Jo Bierwagen of Yankton’s Christ the King Lutheran Church —that she had every intention of becoming a pastor.
A very early age, indeed.
“(Alliyah) might have been 3 and I was serving a church in Iowa,” Bierwagen said. “We had a visiting missionary who spoke at the church. He was an elderly man and I think he had served a mission in Africa. … He was a powerful speaker and when he got done and sat down, we were singing hymn and (Alliyah) comes just marching up to me in the chancel of the church where I was sitting and singing my hymn and she says, ‘Mommy, when I grow up, I’m going to be a pastor, too.’”
While Greaver told the Press & Dakotan she doesn’t necessarily remember this moment, she said it falls right in line with how she felt as a child.
“I remember just always thinking that was what I was supposed to do,” she said.
And Sunday, Greaver — after years of study and being called to ministry — will officially be ordained as a pastor at Christ the King Lutheran Church. The ordination ceremony is set for 4:30 p.m.
Greaver, who once celebrated an elementary school Career Day by showing up in a clergy shirt with a tab collar, said that ministry has almost always been in her sights.
“I’ve always been sort of interested, even as a little kid, about going into the ministry,” she said. “Both of my parents were pastors growing up, so that made an impression on me.”
However, it wouldn’t be a sure thing until after graduating from Yankton High School.
“In high school, I kind of thought, ‘Maybe I’m just wanting to do this because my parents are (pastors),’ so I looked at some other options,” she said. “But once I was in college, it just seemed all validated again and I just got a lot of affirmation that this was really something I should do and look into more.”
Greaver attended Drake University before attending seminary at Luther Seminary and the North American Lutheran Seminary and receiving a degree from Trinity School of Ministry. She also interned as a student pastor in Texas, interviewed with the Lutheran Church and completed clinical pastoral education at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital/Avera Sacred Heart Majestic Bluffs before entering the call process.
Sunday’s ordination will be presided over by Bishop Dan Selbo of the North American Lutheran Church. The ceremony will include the laying on of hands and the affirmation of those gathered at Christ the King Church.
According to Bierwagen — even with the years of seminary work, scholarship and ministry — there’s a key requisite that must be met before an ordination can happen.
“In the Lutheran tradition, you can’t just say, ‘Yeah, I want to become a pastor,’ and then become a pastor,” she said. “A church has to call you to be their pastor. So if nobody calls you, you don’t get ordained. You have to wait until you’ve received a call from a congregation.”
Greaver has received her call from the St. John Lutheran Church of Greenville, Ohio, where she will take over as pastor the first Sunday in September.
“I’m excited to get over there,” she said. “Greenville is a small community, sort of like Yankton — about 13,000. I interviewed there a couple of months ago and did an interview sermon for them. The congregation voted and said, ‘Yeah, we want you to be our pastor.’”
Bierwagen said she’s equally excited to see her daughter taking this next step.
“I’m very proud of both of my daughters,” she said. “Of course, it’s really exciting to have Alliyah follow my footsteps into the ordained ministry. It’s a real proud moment. She’s going to be a great pastor.”
Greaver said she’s very appreciative of all the support she’s received along the way to Sunday.
“I’m just thankful for the support I’ve received at Christ the King, the opportunities in Yankton, the people who have affirmed my ministry growing up, and I’m excited to go forward,” she said.
Sunday’s ceremony is open to anyone who wants to attend.
