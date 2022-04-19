TABOR — There will be an Easter party potluck and meeting for First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association (FCSLA) Branch WO93 beginning at 5 p.m. on April 24. The potluck and meeting will take place at Beseda Hall in Tabor.
