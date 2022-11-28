100 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 29, 1922
• Major A. L. Wyman returned this morning from a two weeks’ deer hunting trip In the Black Hills. During his absence he acquired one spike buck deer and one mustache. Both are fleeting in their existence, however. The deer is to go the downward path of all such animals, and the mustache, the mayor explained, was the result of a dull razor and would not last the day.
• Four more cars of rock arrived at the bridge works today, bringing the total so far up to 62. Work at the bridge is largely concentrating now on getting this heavy revetment rock across the river and piled in its resting place around Pier 8 and the end of the Nebraska approach grade.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, November 29, 1947
• One of the finest bowling centers in the territory, Crofton’s Centennial Bowling establishment, along with a new café and dining room, was formally opened to the public here last night before a sizable audience.
• Santa Claus’ arrival by helicopter in Yankton Friday afternoon was a memorable occasion for the hundreds of youngsters who watched the flying machine hover over the city for several minutes before making a landing at the intersection of Second Street and Douglas Avenue.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 29, 1972
• Friends of the W.H. Over Dakota Museum at the University of South Dakota have chosen the theme, “A Holiday Gala, Toys of All Times”, for the 5th Annual Festival of the Arts. The event will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Museum on the USD campus in Vermillion. In keeping with the theme, antique toys will be on display on the first floor of the museum.
• The Student Association of the University of South Dakota at Springfield announced today that Johnny Rivers will appear in concert on the campus Dec. 6. The versatile Rivers launched his career at the Whiskey-A-Go-Go discotheque in Los Angeles. His gold singles include “Secret Agent Man” and “Baby, I Need Your Lovin’”.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, November 29, 1997
• Yankton’s Dr. Alan Brevik, part of a North Central Conference record-holding 880-yard relay for the University of South Dakota, returned to running about 12 years ago and is now a world-class senior sprinter.
• For Jim Peterson, the Missouri River has been a lifelong friend. So it was only natural he introduce his “friend” to producer Ken Burns, filming a documentary on explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark. A retired University of South Dakota professor, Peterson chairs the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation. His leadership caught the attention of Burns, seeking help filming his latest work.
