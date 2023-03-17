Commentary: Signs Of Spring, Signs Of Drought

At the time I am writing this, the calendar does not yet officially declare that it is spring but the weather does! And so do the flocks of robins strutting on any available lawn of grass. The first day I see a robin in late winter is my unofficial first day of spring each year. This year, that day was March 11.
There have been clues that the season is changing for a while now. We see it as the sunrise noticeably moves later into the afternoon and when there are fewer cloudy days, when the precipitation of an upcoming wintry weather front remains liquid rain, and when the snows that do come melt off quickly.
Today, the daytime high has warmed up to 55 degrees, buoyed on a stout wind from the south. Tomorrow is forecast to climb into the 60s! This feels like spring.
Like any typical spring, though, there is a tug-o-war. The day after tomorrow, we are likely to see snow. We’ll put our coats back on and wait a few days until we can take them off again.
We’ve been seeing this roller coaster of temperatures for a while now: warmer days followed by a cold snap bringing the hope of moisture for our thirsty soil profile. Not every time, but more so than last year, those cold snaps have delivered with at least a little snow or, lately, rain.
Has it been enough to change the course of the drought? Not really, in terms of palpable difference in soil moisture content, but definitely yes in terms of keeping our spirits up as we head into spring planting and pasture green-up. There’s hope that what began in this winter’s change of precipitation pattern will carry over into the growing season.
Looking at the U.S. Drought Monitor, there is a marked improvement for the Yankton area compared to early February. A month ago, the Missouri River corridor of southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska was hurting. On a scale from D1-D4, which D4 being the most severe drought index, Yankton sat squarely at D3 — which stretched south into Nebraska where it quickly transitioned to D4. Moving north from Yankton, the drought scale fizzled to D1 with a pocket of D0 (abnormally dry but technically below the threshold of drought criteria) just south of Sioux Falls.
Today, that D0 pocket has stretched to include almost all of southeast South Dakota with the D3 of Yankton improving to a D1. Down into Nebraska, the northeast counties’ drought indexes are mostly at D2 with the southern edges of Cedar and Dixon counties remaining in the D3-D4 range.
The U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook predicts that while the drought will likely persist for the Missouri River corridor, conditions should improve. This forecast is valid through the end of May of this year. The long-term outlook offers hope, or uncertainty depending on how you choose to look at it, in that there appear to be equal chances of at-, above-, and below-normal precipitation from now through May 2024.
I will choose to be hopeful. I look forward to seeing the adage of “April showers bring May flowers” coming true, hearing that planting is going well, that the crops and pastures are getting a good start before the summer heat begins, of well-timed and hail-free summer storms, of a bountiful harvest come next fall.
For starters, we’ll see what March brings.
