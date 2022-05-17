The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) unveiled their rebrand on May 1, 2022. The rebrand includes a logo, refreshed colors, and brand guidelines which can be found at www.sdcattlemen.org. The new branding will be integrated into an updated outreach and member services campaign that will be rolled out later this summer.
SDCA is a member association comprised of cattle producers and supporting industry members who promote and advocate for the interests of South Dakota’s cattlemen and cattlewomen at the local, state, and national level. SDCA President Eric Jennings explained the need for recent changes, “We have taken an objective look at all of our administrative systems and made updates and improvements that we feel are necessary to continue offering the premium services that our members expect. We expect these updates will make office run more efficiently and improve communication with our members.”
Today, more promotion, industry education, and communication is being done in the digital space. “Keeping up with improving technology is important for SDCA to continue to effectively communicate with our members and public officials,” Jennings noted. The need to update the brand to be more compatible in those digital formats was the first step in improving the communication plan and allowed the organization to refresh the entire brand to reflect a more modern look while staying true to its roots. The brand is more than a logo - it represents the organization’s reputation, it’s history, and it’s future as a leader in the cattle industry.
