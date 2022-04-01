Bring your family and join in the fun when Yankton High School presents “School House Rock Live, Jr.” as the spring musical this year. Performances are at the YHS Main Theatre and are scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 7, 8, 9 and 11.
There is a charge for admission to this event, but tickets are free for all students. There is no reserved seating and doors will open at 6 p.m. each night.
